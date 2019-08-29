Nelson County dog of the week

Cletus, a 2-year-old tri-colored hound weighing 51 pounds. He is one of the best looking tri-colored hounds ever with the ears of a basset hound, legs and speed of a greyhound, and friendly demeanor of most hounds. He is good with other dogs and children. He has a lot of young energy and needs a safe and secure outlet for it. He would do best with a very active family and a big fenced yard. He would also enjoy having a dog buddy to run and play with. Because of his enthusiasm, he is probably too energetic for small children, even though he really loves kids. Visit our website and check out his video.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.