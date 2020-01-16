Nelson County Dog of the Week

Star is a large 5-year old German shepherd/American staffordshire terrier mix, well trained with good manners. She knows basic commands, knows not to jump on people, rides well in vehicles, is housebroken, cratetrained, and walks well on a leash. She is good with other dogs but can be protective of her home and yard if strange dogs approach. She enjoys being around her people but isn’t a Velcro dog. Star will need a fenced in yard to exercise, or an owner who will regularly take her on long walks. She has never had any issues with children, but Star’s size requires she be monitored around children. Star is an excellent candidate for a veteran looking for a battle buddy. If you are interested in Star, contact her foster mom, Denise, at info@campmerricks.com.
