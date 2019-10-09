Dog of the Week

Willard

Willard appears to be a two-year-old hound mix weighing 42 pounds. Willard loves two things: food and running in the big yard. During training sessions, he is polite and never jumps up. Willard is learning that being touched and loved on is a very nice thing. He enjoys neck and ear massages and butt and belly rubs. Willard is a diamond in the rough! He is smart, food motivated, and ready to learn new things. Probably because he has been an outside dog until now, Willard doesn’t seem to enjoy or understand confinement. We can imagine that no person has ever really paid much attention to him either. After his training sessions here, and some great yard time, Willard is able to relax.

