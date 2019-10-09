Willard appears to be a two-year-old hound mix weighing 42 pounds. Willard loves two things: food and running in the big yard. During training sessions, he is polite and never jumps up. Willard is learning that being touched and loved on is a very nice thing. He enjoys neck and ear massages and butt and belly rubs. Willard is a diamond in the rough! He is smart, food motivated, and ready to learn new things. Probably because he has been an outside dog until now, Willard doesn’t seem to enjoy or understand confinement. We can imagine that no person has ever really paid much attention to him either. After his training sessions here, and some great yard time, Willard is able to relax.
Breaking
Latest Local Offers
G.W. Services Tin Roof Painting Make your old metal roofs look new again Interior & Exterior Painting. Shingle Roofs & Vinyl Siding - All Types of Repairs. 1-434-270-6239 ~ Greg Walton **MOST CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED**
"Modern Professional Care with Old Fashioned Customer Service"Now offering:*pressure washing*soft house/roof washing*landscaping*lawn installation/ restoration*gutter cleaning*land clearingFree Estimates434-420-5677Licensed and Insured
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.