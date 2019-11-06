Nelson County dog of the week

Willa

Willa, a very mild and sweet pitbull, is about 3 years old and weighs 55 lbs. She wears a sleek blue and white coat has four white feet. For a dog her size, she loves to curl up inside a tiny little dog bed and rest inside her crate. So far we haven’t heard her bark, but her tail wags happily when she knows she’s going to go outside for a walk and to potty. When it is time for her to go back inside, she trots right into her crate and patiently waits for a cookie. Before long, she has fit herself into the tiny dog bed and fallen asleep.

