Nelson County dog of the week

Spanky

Spanky, a seven-year-old, 40-pound Staffordshire bull terrier mix, wears a silky, blond brindle coat. He absolutely loves to receive affection from people he knows and trusts. He is short, squat and has a body-builder’s physique. He is a medium to low energy dog, happy to hang out with people 100% of the time. He has proven his many wonderful traits during his all-day visits to various locations. He responds to many commands including sit, stay, wait, come, down, lay down, catch, leave it, off, dog door, go to bed and more. For fun, he even twirls to the right, twirls to the left, and jumps through a hula hoop for our dog trainer Sigrid.

Tags

Load comments