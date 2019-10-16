Rebel, a male redtick coonhound is about 4-years-old and weighs 52 pounds. He and his brother Rock were abandoned at Lovingston Vet and are now at our shelter. Rebel is a bit more active than Rock. He enjoys a massage but moves quickly if he thinks food might be appearing elsewhere. Both are “total sweethearts.” They walk well on a leash and are clean in their room…a sign they can be easily housetrained. They are also good with dogs and respectful of cats. Both love searching for “go find” kibble in the grassy yard.
