Pugsley is a one-year-old terrier mix who weighs around 30 lbs with lots of energy. That’s a great size to go places and do things. He will most likely not get much bigger. Pugsley is super sweet, affectionate, and couldn’t be any cuter. Pugsley will need a fenced-in yard, a playmate, or someone who will run with him. He likes other dogs, but can be pushy. We do not recommend he go to a home with cats or other small animals. Smaller dogs will need to be tested with him. Pugsley wants very much to please you and will sit for a treat and takes them respectfully. He pulls on a leash, but regular walking and some basic obedience training will help him become his best self.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.