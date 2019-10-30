Nelson County dog of the week

Pugsley

Pugsley is a one-year-old terrier mix who weighs around 30 lbs with lots of energy. That’s a great size to go places and do things. He will most likely not get much bigger. Pugsley is super sweet, affectionate, and couldn’t be any cuter. Pugsley will need a fenced-in yard, a playmate, or someone who will run with him. He likes other dogs, but can be pushy. We do not recommend he go to a home with cats or other small animals. Smaller dogs will need to be tested with him. Pugsley wants very much to please you and will sit for a treat and takes them respectfully. He pulls on a leash, but regular walking and some basic obedience training will help him become his best self.

Tags

Load comments