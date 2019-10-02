Mia, who is supermodel lovely, and her two little puppies, Melody and Mickey, were seized by Animal Control four weeks ago — all three of them were starving to death. With all the love, medical treatments, and delicious food bestowed upon them, they are all on the mend. Mia appears to be a Labrador mix 18 months old and weighing only 38 pounds. She still needs to gain weight. She is “oh so sweet” and she loves to be with people. Mia can’t tell us much about her past, but we know her future will be very bright. We will see to that. Good with dogs and cats.
