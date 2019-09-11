Nelson County dog of the week

Hobbs

Hobbs is a very handsome and sweet bluetick hound. He appears to be about 2 years old and he weighs 51.4 pounds. If you have never had a “house hound,” you don’t yet realize what truly wonderful house dogs they are. They wear easy maintenance coats, and they enjoy lounging around and receiving affection like any other dog does. Once people learn that about them, and fall in love with those beautiful hound faces and long silky ears, they almost always adopt another hound the next time they are seeking a pet. Hobbs is good with dogs.

Tags

Load comments