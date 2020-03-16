Nelson County Dog of the Week: Finley

Leap Day is the best day ever for sweet new arrival Finley because that is when he graced our shelter! Because our shelter has been full, Finley has been waiting patiently (at Animal Control) for his place at Almost Home for a few weeks now. Finley appears to be a Collie/Hound (mix), approximately 4.5 years old and he weighs 48 pounds. His coat is a little shaggy and his big brown eyes are quick to melt hearts. He prances around on his little socked feet, loves to run and play in our green yard, and he calmly greets other dogs through the fence.
