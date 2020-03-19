Nelson County declared a local state of emergency late Wednesday afternoon in response to the growing threat to public health and safety caused by COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
According to a news release issued Thursday., the declaration allows the county to make decisions quickly "concerning emergency actions that might be needed in the best interest of and for the welfare of residents."
The declaration also allows for the allocation of local resources as the county sees necessary, in addition to allowing access to operational resources and funding from both state and federal agencies.
In addition to the state of emergency, the county announced several government offices will be restricting access to staff only to ensure essential functions remain available. Residents are asked to limit in-person visits to the administration and courthouse building and to call the department ahead of time to see if any requests can be completed remotely.
According to the release, those offices include Nelson County Building Inspection; The Commissioner of Revenue; Nelson County Economic Development and Tourism; Nelson County Information Services; Nelson County Memorial Library; Nelson County Parks and Recreation; Nelson County Planning and Zoning; Nelson County Public Schools, which are closed in accordance with a mandate issued by the governor; Nelson County Treasurer; and Nelson County Social Services.
The release states the Solid Waste Collection Center will remain open, but the re-use sheds are closed until further notice.
According to the resolution authorizing the emergency declaration, the state of emergency will remain in effect until the Nelson County Board of Supervisors can confirm it, either at its next regularly scheduled meeting or at a special meeting called within 45 days of the declaration. If supervisors confirm the declaration, it will remain in full effect until the board votes to end it.
The declaration of a local emergency is in addition to the national state of emergency declared by President Donald Trump on March 13 and a state of emergency for the commonwealth declared by Gov. Ralph Northam on March 12, the release said.
