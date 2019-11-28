November 9: Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; traffic accident, Tuckahoe Lane; follow up, Courthouse Square; harassment, Callohill Drive; residential alarm, Baker Lane; transport, Courthouse Square; suspicious activity, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; traffic accident, S. Powells Island; warrant service, Jennys Creek; road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; warrant service, Duncan Lane; warrant service, Bobs Creek; phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; problems with others, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; assist motorist, Front St.; phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; follow up, Callohill Drive; warrant service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; phone call complaint, Sherwood Forest Lane; warrant service, Helena Lane; found items, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; larceny, Front St.; walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; miscellaneous call, James River Road; commercial alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; warrant service, Mountain Road; residential alarm, Wood Nettle Lane; trespassing, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; problems with others, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; summons service, Ponderosa Lane; phone call complaint, Norwood; road hazard, River Road; reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; 7 traffic stops.

November 10: Suspicious activity, Afton Mtn.; 911 open line, Patrick Henry Hwy.; reckless driving, Critzer Shop Road; lock out service, Front St.; 911 open line, Beech Tree Lane; unauthorized use, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; threats, Glass Mountain; miscellaneous call, Tye Brook Hwy.; transport, Complex; welfare check, Glass Mountain; vandalism, Lowesville; commercial alarm, Critzer Shop Road; warrant service, Front St.; 911 hang up, Tillman Lane; warrant service, Beech Grove Road; miscellaneous call, Beech Grove Road; 911 hang up, Courthouse Square; threats, Adial Road; 6 traffic stops.

November 11: Suspicious activity, Afton Mountain; reckless driving, Tye Brook Hwy.; vandalism, Callohill Drive; follow up, Front St.; follow up, Callohill Drive; traffic control, Rockfish School zone; walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; residential alarm, Pharsalia; disorderly conduct, Bottom Lane; residential alarm, Blundell Hollow; phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; larceny, James River Road; traffic control, Tye River School zone; traffic control, Rockfish School zone; 5 traffic stops.

November 12: Larceny, Norwood; transport, Courthouse Square; disabled vehicle, Variety Mills; disabled vehicle, Irish Road; 911 open line, The Pines; transport, Courthouse Square; transport, Courthouse Square; phone call complaint, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; residential alarm, Falling Rock Drive; transport, Middle River Regional Jail; problems with others, James River Road; transport, Courthouse Square; gas drive off, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; miscellaneous call, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; transport, Courthouse Square; miscellaneous call, Tye Brook Hwy.; walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; warrant service, Tye Brook Hwy.; 911 hang up, Tanbark Plaza; summons service, Jefferson Lane; traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; transport, Complex; miscellaneous call, Irish Road; road hazard, Hager Lane; 5 traffic stops

November 13: phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; transport, Courthouse Square; welfare check, Fletchers Lane; problems with others, Taylor Creek; reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; miscellaneous call, Hubbards Hill; walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; traffic accident, River Road; phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; wanted person, Courthouse Square; larceny, Rockfish Gap Tpk.; welfare check, High Crest Lane; miscellaneous call, Silver Lane; welfare check, Phoenix Road; transport, Petersburg; walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; 911 hang up, Ridge Drive; transport, Lynchburg; 9 traffic stops.

November 14: Problems with others, Village Road; miscellaneous call, Craigtown Road; reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; civil dispute, Courthouse Square; reckless driving, James River Road; reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; suspicious activity, Rose Mill Road; reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 911 open line, The Pines Lane; traffic control, Courthouse Square; assist other agency, Stonegate Lane; reckless driving, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; assist other agency, Sunny Acres; trespassing, Wheelers Cove; follow up, Courthouse Square; vandalism, Helena Lane; residential alarm, Ennis Mt.; transport, Richmond; 4 traffic stops.

November 15: Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; warrant service, Pharsalia; lock out service, Main St.; property damage, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; miscellaneous call, Thomas Nelson Hwy; 911 hang up, Stonegate Lane; suspicious activity, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; traffic control, Tye River School zone; traffic control, Rockfish School zone; DUI, Callohill Drive; scam, Courthouse Square; disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; welfare check, Wildwood Lane; follow up, Keys Church Road; phone call complaint, Callohill Drive; transport, Courthouse Square; breaking and entering, Keys Church Road; residential alarm, Lowesville; miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; follow up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; commercial alarm, Critzer Shop; miscellaneous call, Wintergreen; traffic control, Tye River School zone; phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; transport, Courthouse Square; disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; road hazard, River Road; traffic accident, Tye Brook Hwy.; disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; residential alarm, Lowesville; 911 open line, Cabell Road; 5 traffic stops.

