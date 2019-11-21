October 26
Phone call complaint, Allen Drive; disabled vehicle, Hunting Lodge; suspicious activity, Cub Creek; disabled vehicle, River Road; threats, Courthouse Square; disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; problems with others, Lonesome Pine; problems with others, Cold Storage Lane; disabled vehicle, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; suspicious activity, Stagebridge; transport, Courthouse Square; trespassing, Phoenix Road; walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; lock out service, Winery Lane; phone call complaint, Lowesville Road; disorderly conduct, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; breaking and entering, Turner Town Lane; fraud, Edgehill; summons service, Gold Mine; summons service, Rockfish River; phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; larceny, Stone Chimneys; suspicious activity, Tanbark Plaza; eight traffic stops.
October 27
Transport, Courthouse Square; commercial alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; follow up, Callohill Drive; road hazard, Thomas Nelson hwy.; DUI, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; property damage, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; follow up, Courthouse Square; phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; welfare check, Avon Road; commercial alarm, Cooperative Way; phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; suspicious activity, Roseland; phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; problems with others, Phoenix Road; problems with others, Rockfish River Road; civil dispute, Allen Drive; welfare check, Sunrise Drive; follow up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; disabled vehicle, Rockfish Valley Hwy; 911 open line, Shields Gap; two traffic stops.
October 28
Suspicious activity, Aerial Drive; follow up, Avon Road; vandalism, Critzer Shop; follow up, Avon Road; follow up, Mickens Road; phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; problems with others, Helena Drive; civil dispute, Courthouse Square; problems with others, Avon Road; summons service, Bobs Creek; phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; lost items, Courthouse Square; scam, Nelson Ave.; phone call complaint, Avon Road; follow up, Bedford; problems with others, Arrington Road; summons service, Hunting Lodge; traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; assist other agency, Beech Grove Road; seven traffic stops.
October 29
911 hang up, River view; transport, Courthouse Square; gas drive off, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; suspicious activity, Patrick Henry Hwy.; warrant service, Montreal; larceny, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; fight in progress, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; disorderly conduct, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; phone call complaint, Laurel Road; assist other agency, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; nine traffic stops.
October 30
Suspicious activity, Rockfish River Road; 911 hang up, Sycamore; warrant service, Farrar Bridge; phone call complaint, Hughes Lane; 911 hang up, Courthouse Square; follow up, Courthouse Square; traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; summons service, James River Road; phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; summons service, Jefferson Lane; 911 hang up, Laurel Road; phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; summons service, Tye River Road; summons service, Lowesville Road; 911 open line, The Pines Lane; summons service, North Fork; transport, Lynchburg; 911 hang up, E. Branch; trespassing, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; problems with others, Hughes Lane; scam, Patrick Henry Hwy.; miscellaneous call, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; welfare check, Rockfish River; phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; traffic control, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; disorderly conduct, Lowesville; suspicious activity, Duncan Lane; one traffic stop.
October 31
Commercial alarm, Emblys Gap; road hazard, Glade Road; suspicious activity, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; assist motorist, Callohill Drive; welfare check, Carter Road; lock out service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; follow up, Courthouse Square; phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; transport, Courthouse Square; threats, Hughes Lane; 911 hang up, Peavine Lane; transport, Complex; phone call complaint, Piedmont Road; phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; abandoned vehicle, Lake View Lane; residential alarm, Ennis Mt.; transport, Complex; commercial alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; transport, Complex; commercial alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; traffic accident, Cub Creek; 911 open line, Courthouse Square; disabled vehicle, James River Road; assist other agency, Irish Road; 911 open line, Hunting Lodge; 911 hang up, Fork Mountain; three traffic stops.
November 1
Road hazard, James River Road; transport, Courthouse Square; suspicious activity, Twin Poplars; welfare check, Wills Lane; hit and run, Courthouse Square; warrant service, Courthouse Square; follow up, Courthouse Square; transport, Courthouse Square; transport, Courthouse Square; larceny, Diggs Mtn.; phone call complaint, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; road hazard, Jennys Creek; summons service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; lock out service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; warrant service, Avon Road; weapon violation, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; civil dispute, Courthouse Square; transport, Courthouse Square; assist other agency, Salem Road; traffic control, Patrick Henry Hwy.; four traffic stops.
November 2
Trespassing, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; commercial alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; suspicious activity, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; threats, East Branch Loop; civil dispute, Courthouse Square; reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; problems with others, Appleberry Mountain; civil dispute, Courthouse Square; larceny, Rockfish River Road; reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; lock out service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; follow up, Critzer Shop Road; suspicious activity, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; transport, Courthouse Square; lock out service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; commercial alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; suspicious activity, Farrar Bridge; traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; commercial alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; four traffic stops.
November 3
Transport, Courthouse Square; traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; reckless driving, River Road; suspicious activity, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; welfare check, Front St.; residential alarm, Lowesville; disabled vehicle, Afton Mtn.; follow up, Walkers Mountain; commercial alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; scam, Courthouse Square; phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; disorderly conduct, Glass Mountain; follow up, Courthouse Square; traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; suspicious activity, Avon Road; two traffic stops.
November 4
Problems with others, Crawfords View; phone call complaint, Tye River Road; reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; follow up, Courthouse Square; miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; road hazard, Gold Mine; miscellaneous call, James River Road; transport, Courthouse Square; follow up, Courthouse Square; drunk in public, James River Road; welfare check, James River Road; scam, Laurel Road; miscellaneous call, Chapel Hollow; miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; transport, Courthouse Square; phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; transport, Courthouse Square; transport, Complex; commercial alarm, Cooperative Way; phone call complaint, Hayes Branch Road; two traffic stops.
November 5
Traffic accident, Tye Brook Hwy.; disabled vehicle, Irish Road; transport, Courthouse Square; miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; traffic accident, Main St.; miscellaneous call, Emblys Gap; miscellaneous call, Cold Storage Lane; phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; phone call complaint, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; phone call complaint, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; transport, Courthouse Square; threats, Courthouse Square; transport, Courthouse Square; follow up, Courthouse Square; suspicious activity, James River Road; phone call complaint, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; miscellaneous call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; road hazard, River Road; transport, Courthouse Square; transport, Courthouse Square; transport, Peninsula Regional; commercial alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; four traffic stops.
November 6
Suspicious activity, Freshwater Cove; phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; lock out service, Adial Road; miscellaneous call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; reckless driving, Critzer Shop Road; phone call complaint, Salem Road; transport, Courthouse Square; miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; welfare check, Courthouse Square; miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; transport, Courthouse Square; traffic accident, James River Road; two traffic stops.
November 7
Problems with others, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; welfare check, Gladstone; summons service, Adial Road; traffic accident, Variety Mills; welfare check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; follow up, Courthouse Square; road hazard, Thomas Nelson hwy.; transport, Courthouse Square; follow up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; transport, Courthouse Square; welfare check, Orchard Park, problems with others, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; summons service, Cedar Creek; summons service, Courthouse Square; lock out service, Courthouse Square; transport, Complex; scam, Clarks Lane; threats, Lake Nelson Lane; transport, Complex; reckless driving, Thomas Nelson hwy.; lock out service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; summons service, Courthouse Square; walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; traffic control, Rockfish School zone; traffic control, Tye River School zone; transport, Augusta; follow up, Augusta; transport, Courthouse Square; reckless driving, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; three traffic stops.
November 8
Traffic accident, Tye River Road; transport, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; trespassing, Callohill Drive; summons service, Cow hollow; summons service, Quail Run; welfare check, Rockfish River Road; follow up, Gunter Hollow; traffic accident, Richmond Hwy.; reckless driving, Salem Road; trespassing, Callohill Drive; walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; miscellaneous call, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; transport, Courthouse Square; miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; larceny, Jonesboro Road; welfare check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; phone call complaint, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; transport, Courthouse Square; transport, Courthouse Square; five traffic stops.
