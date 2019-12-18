A look at recent calls handled by the Nelson County Sheriff's Office:
November 23: Phone call complaint, Front St; disorderly conduct, Walkers Mtn.; residential alarm, Phoenix Road; suspicious activity, Old Howardsville Tpk; DUI, Williamstown Road; transport, Courthouse Square; phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; warrant service, Stoney Creek; 911 open line, Rocky Top; Follow up, Callohill Drive; shoplifting, Main St.; fraud, Profitt Lane; lock out service, Callohill Drive; summons service, Lowesville Road; commercial alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; warrant service, Horseshoe Mountain; summons service, Blueberry Lane; miscellaneous call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; suspicious activity, Thomas Nelson Hwy.
November 24: Suspicious activity, Tye Brook Hwy.; welfare check, Craigtown Road; welfare check, Rocky Top; disabled vehicle, Rockfish Gap Tpk.; disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; follow up, Main St.; phone call complaint, Main St.; lock out service, Shady Lane; commercial alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; traffic accident, Tye Brook Hwy.; follow up, Farrar Lane; follow up, High Peak; traffic control, Front St.; 911 hang up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; problems with others, Center Hill; disabled vehicle, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; reckless driving, Rockfish Valley Hwy; phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; warrant service, Pharsalia; vandalism, Tanbark; residential alarm, Pharsalia; traffic accident, Horseshoe Road; disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; commercial alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy. One traffic stop.
November 25: Disabled vehicle, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; larceny, Brownings Cove; phone call complaint, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 911 hang up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 911 hang up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; warrant service, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; trespassing, Wheelers Cove; welfare check, New Mount Lane; transport, Courthouse Square; phone call complaint, Little Piney; abandoned vehicle, Horseshoe Road; welfare check, James River Road; walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; transport, Complex; phone call complaint, Salem Road; trespassing, Wheelers Cove; miscellaneous call, Callohill Drive; transport, Courthouse Square; suspicious activity, Horseshoe Road; problems with others, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; larceny, North Fork; warrant service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; warrant service, Ryan Circle; follow up, James River Road; disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; warrant service, Ridge Drive; two traffic stops.
November 26: Fight in progress, Front St.; trespassing, Carter Hill; transport, Courthouse Square; disabled vehicle, Adial Road; road hazard, Callohill Drive; warrant service, Front St.; road hazard, Tye River Road; summons service, Campbells Mtn.; disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; transport, Courthouse Square; 911 hang up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; follow up, Ryan Cir.; phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; larceny, Mockingbird Lane; phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; transport, Complex; transport, Courthouse Square; miscellaneous call, Wheelers Cove; reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; warrant service, Quail Run; warrant service, Ryan Circle; road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; traffic control, Tye River School zone; commercial alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; transport, Courthouse Square; traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; suspicious activity, Irish Road; traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; suspicious activity, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; five traffic stops.
November 27: Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; residential alarm, Meadow Ct.; suspicious activity, Ryan Cir.; suspicious activity, Ryan Cir.; transport, Courthouse Square; reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.
Source: Nelson County Sheriff’s Office
