Ned (left) a neutered male born in 2015, adores Frankster (right) and would love to be adopted with him. Ned is the shy guy who usually hangs out in one of the many cubbies available to him in the room even when his friends are all engaged in a lively game of “catch the feather.” Ned is hoping for a quiet home with a patient, cat-savvy human. He is just a shy guy who wants time to learn to trust his special person. Frankster is the first to greet you when you walk in a room. He is a neutered male born in 2014. He is one fun cat … outgoing and loves to chase toys, laser lights, and feathers on a stick! Frankster‘s left eye was damaged and has healed. He will need a home where he can stay indoors at all times to keep his ears protected from further sun damage. He would love to have you also adopt Ned.
