Nelson County cat of the week

Proctor

Proctor is a 6-year-old domestic shorthair gray and white tabby, neutered. Do you want a cat who loves to play? This boy can’t get enough. He was recently returned due to his owner’s health issues. Proctor had some infected teeth and an eye infection, but has now recovered and feels like a kitten again and plays like one, too!!! Proctor gets along with every cat at the shelter. He adores every person he meets, and he is gentle with children. He can entertain himself with toys, but he is so social that he really loves to have people around to play with him, too. Come meet Proctor and take home your new best friend!

