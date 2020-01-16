Nelson County Cat of the Week

Solstice, a petite 4-year-old black shorthair kitty with a white chest, stomach and paws, will start purring or meowing as soon as you enter the room. While she’s endlessly curious and happy for people to visit her, she’s still a little shy. So the way to break down the barriers is with food. Offer her a treat and she’ll come over to check it out and enjoy it. She would like a quiet home without young kids. If you have extra love and patience, you’ll enjoy the rewards of getting to know Solstice. She’s come a long way since she’s been here and shows promise of revealing more layers of her personality when she finds a safe place to call her home. Are you ready to open your heart and home to this little girl?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.