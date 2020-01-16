Nelson County Cat of the Week

Solstice

Solstice, a petite 4-year-old black shorthair kitty with a white chest, stomach and paws, will start purring or meowing as soon as you enter the room. While she’s endlessly curious and happy for people to visit her, she’s still a little shy. So the way to break down the barriers is with food. Offer her a treat and she’ll come over to check it out and enjoy it. She would like a quiet home without young kids. If you have extra love and patience, you’ll enjoy the rewards of getting to know Solstice. She’s come a long way since she’s been here and shows promise of revealing more layers of her personality when she finds a safe place to call her home. Are you ready to open your heart and home to this little girl?

