Cezanne, a male blue-gray domestic shorthair cat with a subtle white chest spot and very silky soft fur, and Cicero, a domestic shorthair silver tabby with a gray belly, were born around September 6, 2019. They are playful and friendly and snuggle up with you and purr or roll over in your lap. If you’re looking for a kitten that offers fun and love, one or both of these kittens might be for you. The kittens are super social, and they bond instantly with people. Call our shelter or you can email Toby, tz1234@embarqmail.com, the foster parent, for more information and kitten pictures.

