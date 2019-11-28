Nelson County Cat of the Week

Mocha is a 9-year-old domestic short hair, polydactyl spayed female. She was adopted from Almost Home as a kitten. After living comfortably in a home for nine years, she finds her whole life disrupted when she’s returned. Mocha is now in a cage, and she’s understandably sad. She doesn’t understand that her caregiver returned her because his mother is allergic to cats. This super-soft, sweet cat will relax on your lap as you pet her. She enjoys chin and cheek rubs as well as neck massages. Her former caregiver says she is scared of dogs and has not been around cats. Despite that, she is curious about the felines at the rescue and seems to have a bit of a crush on the handsome fellow in the next cage. Rescuing Mocha won’t change the world, but it will change the world for Mocha.
