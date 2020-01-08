Nelson County Cat of the Week

Smudge, a domestic long hair cat born on Jan. 13, 2008, is a handsome, super-soft cat who will be gentle on your furniture. This fluffy white beauty with yellow-green eyes is declawed. When you meet him, you’ll notice he’s gentle, quiet and curious. While he enjoys his own space, he’s also happy to be up-close-and-personal, giving friendly head butts and allowing you to pick him up. If you rub his ears and neck, he’ll relax to your touch and knead his paws to show his contentment. But it’s not all about sitting back and enjoying a massage. If you have a few toys, Smudge will be ready to play with you, too. Come to meet Smudge and find your next furry companion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.