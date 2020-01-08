Nelson County Cat of the Week

Smudge

Smudge, a domestic long hair cat born on Jan. 13, 2008, is a handsome, super-soft cat who will be gentle on your furniture. This fluffy white beauty with yellow-green eyes is declawed. When you meet him, you’ll notice he’s gentle, quiet and curious. While he enjoys his own space, he’s also happy to be up-close-and-personal, giving friendly head butts and allowing you to pick him up. If you rub his ears and neck, he’ll relax to your touch and knead his paws to show his contentment. But it’s not all about sitting back and enjoying a massage. If you have a few toys, Smudge will be ready to play with you, too. Come to meet Smudge and find your next furry companion.

