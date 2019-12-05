Tammy is a sweet dark chocolate and caramel cat who was born in late 2015. She loves to play with balls, and as you would expect with a Torti, she has opinions. While she gets along with her roommates, she might prefer a home to herself. Tammy sometimes greets you at the door, but at other times she’s less confident and prefers to observe the room from a shelf up high. She loves being petted but can be wiggly with excitement. Tammy is perfect for someone who wants a spunky cat and is willing to give her time to settle in and enjoy her little quirks. She’s ready for a forever home. Could that be you?
