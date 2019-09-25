Thelma is a domestic short-hair silver tabby spayed female, about two years old. She is a super sweet cat who is calm and quiet. Thelma arrived at our shelter with her adorable baby Anastasia. She was a wonderful mother, but now she has weaned her baby. She loves attention when someone stops by her cage to say hello. Her soft coat is a beautiful tabby color. We do not know how she feels about dogs. She was protective of her kitten when the two were together. She would probably do well with respectful children and would certainly love a home where she could be loved, played with, and cared for.
