Nelson County cat of the week

Sox

Sox wears a shiny coat of black and white and, you guessed it, has four white feet. He is a young, handsome, well-socialized guy who somehow lost his way early in the summer and ended up at the home of a very nice lady who has fostered him for months while waiting for a cage to become available at the shelter. Now Sox is at the shelter and is ready to find his forever home. He sat quietly while we gave him a pedicure today and allowed us to manipulate him to have his picture taken. He is very friendly and is so playful, too. Anyone would be lucky to have a cat like Sox.

