Rose is an absolutely gorgeous, 7-year-old long-haired spayed Calico cat. She is a bit aloof when first meeting her, but warms up after a few minutes. She enjoys being petted and would love to have a forever home with a sunny window. Rose will bring joy and beauty to your home and family for many years. She loves her snack food…party mix. She is also playful and OK with other cats. If you are looking for a companion that isn’t clingy and needy, this independent kitty would be a good match. Rose would like a quiet adult home (or one with young adults age 12 and up) where she would be given an opportunity to reveal her sweet nature. She is currently in foster care.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.