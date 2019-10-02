Cat of the week

Patty Cake

Patty Cake is a 5-year-old domestic shorthair calico spayed female. If you walk into the lobby at Almost Home, you will be greeted by a darling little calico cat who will open her mouth in an almost silent meow. She is one sweet cat! She arrived at our shelter very sick, and very pregnant. She is now completely healthy and is like a different cat altogether. No longer is she dazed and in pain. She is tolerant of the other cats in the lobby. She is not a huge fan of dogs, but would probably do well with a laid back dog that doesn’t have any interest in her. She definitely loves to be near people and would do well in a home with older respectful children. Patty Cake is ready to go out into the world and live her best life.

