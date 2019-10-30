Nelson County cat of the week

Pachouli

Pachouli is a domestic shorthair black and white, spayed female, born in 2018. She had a rough time of it during her first 18 months of life. She was neglected, hungry, sick, and pregnant when she arrived at our shelter. Now she is like a different cat altogether. What a sweet girl! Pachouli wants nothing more than to love and be loved. She will be your best friend if you choose her. Pachouli does need to eat a special dry food to help keep from developing crystals in her urine. She should stay on it for her lifetime in order for her to stay healthy and happy.

