Kitty Claire is an 11-year-old spayed female who wears a soft orange and white coat. She doesn’t ask for much. She is a quiet girl who just wants a nook or chair to hang out in. She would prefer to be the only cat, and her experience with dogs has taught her to believe that they will chase her. Although Kitty Claire was distressed at being turned in to the shelter, it was really good luck for her as the barn she had lived in was destroyed by a tornado the next day. If you would like a quiet cat who is a good luck charm, you will want to meet Kitty Claire.
