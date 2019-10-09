Looking for a lap cat? If so, then Kitty Claire could be the cat for you. Born in 2008, she’s a quiet girl looking for a peaceful home. She just wants to snuggle up with someone and share her love. She enjoys being petted and even stands on her back legs to make it easier for you to stroke her head. If her paws are on the ground, you’ll notice she’s kneading them to express her pleasure. She’ll also roll on her back so that you can rub her belly, a sign that she trusts humans. Before coming to the shelter, she did not fare well when picked on by her fellow four-legged creatures. She learned that dogs would chase her. She is now comfortable around cats who are quiet and not aggressive.
