Nelson County cat of the week

Candy

Candy, with her soft, welcoming face and delicious vanilla, fudge, and caramel markings, will greet you every time you enter her room. How can you resist a look like that? She is about 9 years old. She enjoyed several months in a home where she loved to snuggle on her foster mom’s bed and explore the house. Much as her foster mom loved her, she could not keep her because the long-time resident cat objected to the new feline competition. Candy will likely get along with other animals as long as they are not aggressive. If chased, she’ll hide. She does not care for cat carriers

