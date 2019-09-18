Babe is a one year old domestic shorthair calico spayed female. Oh what a nice cat! Sweet, sweet Babe arrived in a box with four kittens. She was a good mother, but she is glad to be spayed and is ready to live her best life. Babe is a sweetheart of a cat. She is very people-oriented. She loves to be petted and cuddled. Babe seems to be a bit afraid of the other cats at the shelter so she may prefer to be your one and only. She is ready to give you all the love you can handle. Come spend some time with Babe and take home your new best friend.
The Humane Society/SPCA of Nelson County is at 29 Stagebridge Road in Lovingston and can be reached at (434) 263-7722 or by email at pets@nelsonspca.org. Visit the website, Facebook and Twitter. All adoptable pets can be viewed at www.nelsonspca.org
