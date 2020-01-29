Nelson County’s Comprehensive Plan, a blueprint for future growth and county officials’ visions and goals pertaining to development, is in the beginning stages of an update.
The document was established in 2002 and most recently updated in 2014. Dylan Bishop, the county’s director of planning and zoning, said she is in the process of drafting a request for proposals for a consultant to help the county move forward with a rewrite and she is asking the Nelson County Planning Commission for its feedback in the process.
She asked the commission during its Jan. 22 meeting to consider priorities, areas needing improvement and topics to focus on as the department narrows its focus on the potential overhaul. The county budget contains $25,000 for the process, she added.
“It’s a heavy task,” Bishop said of weighing areas that affect the county for the next two decades.
South District Commissioner Mary Kathryn Allen said she feels the plan should address the need for establishing infrastructure for business growth in areas other than the Virginia 151 corridor. Commissioners mentioned Colleen on U.S. 29 south of Lovingston as an example.
“I feel like citizens that live in different parts of the county want different things from the county. And then you have the political people who make the decisions, so they don’t all jive,” Allen said. “So the Comprehensive Plan says one thing and there are parts of the county that represents other things.”
She hopes to see more business growth in other parts of the county aside from Virginia 151 addressed in an update.
North District Commissioner Philippa Proulx referred to the plan as a general guide for the county in mapping out desired growth.
Bishop said solar energy projects and how to regulate them is an issue that needs to be addressed in the revised plan.
Large-scale solar projects must be compatible with the plan, Bishop said. “We’ve got to confirm that before they even apply for the project,” she said, referring to future applicants.
Allen said the county should have suitable spots for solar operations.
“We’ve got to find those places and start building the infrastructure so they can do that,” Allen said of potential projects.
Bishop said an optimistic goal for the update’s adoption is June 2021.
“What we’re sort of trying to do is reverse engineer a county philosophy, a county leadership statement on where we’re going to go, what we’re going to be,” Chairman Mark Stapleton said of the process.
Allen said if the plan properly outlines where desired growth is located county officials have that to follow in making future decisions.
“There’s no way this county is ever going to grow with the money it needs if you don’t have the infrastructure in place for businesses to grow,” Allen said. “[Virginia] 151 is not the only place that business should be growing but it is the only place it’s growing because there’s nowhere else in the county that’s built for it to go there.”
Bishop said her hope is for the plan to become a more usable document. The commission agreed with pursuing a meeting with the Nelson County Board of Supervisors to discuss the update process and have dialogue that could prove beneficial with two new supervisors taking office this month.
“It’s important we get this right,” West District Commissioner Michael Harman said.
