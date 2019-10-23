Oak Hill Baptist Church in Roseland is celebrating its 150th anniversary this weekend and according to the Rev. Edward Hendricks, pastor at the church since 2013, it has been planning the anniversary celebration for quite some time.
“We’ve been planning this for 150 years,” Hendricks laughed. “We celebrate every year. It’s God’s glory. Every year He has allowed us to be a beacon on the hill.”
Oak Hill Baptist Church, at 382 Level Green Road, a 7,028-square-foot white building that sits on a hill overlooking the Massies Mill and Roseland areas of Nelson County, was first erected in 1869. Hendricks said, over the past 150 years, the church has been an instrumental part of the county and important in the lives of the residents as well as others from the surrounding localities including Amherst and Albemarle counties and Lynchburg.
“They continue to commute. It’s a blessing that they feel at home and that this church is a significant part of their lives,” Hendricks said.
Hendricks said over its time in the community, the church has been blessed with many talented singers and musicians. During the Jim Crow Era, Hendricks said the gift of song helped to bridge racial tensions in the community.
“The spirit and gift of singers is something that has been rich at Oak Hill Baptist since the 1930s,” Hendricks said.
Hendricks said the church was established after it broke away from Jonesboro Church. The first rendition of the church was erected from oak trees in the area. In the early 1900s, the church was rebuilt using lumber a church member owned. Classrooms were added and in the early 2000s, the latest addition was built, which is now the fellowship hall. The church has grown to around 200 members, 121 of whom are active members.
Veronica Glover, church secretary who has been attending Oak Hill Baptist since she was born, echoed Hendricks. Glover said she went to church with her grandparents and other family members, and now is excited to bring her daughters there as well. Glover said over the years she has attended the church, it’s grown tremendously.
“You get family, growth, and love through the church,” Glover said.
Another lifelong member, Shaffer Vaughan, 82, said he grew up in the church and the changes it has been through are tremendous. Vaughan joined the church in 1949 when he was 12 years old, but had been going with family members since he was born. Vaughan was a Sunday school superintendent for 18 years, sung in the choir, was a deacon for 10 years, and is now the oldest active male member.
“We used to have to walk to church on an old, dusty road. The church in those days had no inside bathrooms, no fellowship hall. We had to go to the river to be baptized,” Vaughan recalled.
Now, Vaughan said, all of that has changed. The church has a fellowship hall where large events like the upcoming anniversary can be held. Vaughan said in the past, everyone sat on the ground at ate outside for large events. Instead of opening the windows in the summer and lighting fires in the winter, the church has air conditioning and heat now.
“We didn’t have any of that when I was younger,” Vaughan said.
Vaughan said he’s looking forward to the anniversary weekend.
“It’s a nice church. I have spent most of my time there. At least 50 years anyway,” Vaughan said.
Oak Hill has served Nelson County in a number of ways. Hendricks revamped a food pantry when he came to the church in 2013, which is now run out of the Nelson Heritage Center. The church also has a clothes closet open every third Saturday of the month for the public, is working on growing its computer lab so Nelson residents can have access to online services that will help them with jobs and other necessities, and is registered with the Red Cross as a relief center during times of need.
On Oct. 26 and 27, Oak Hill Baptist Church will celebrate the 150 years with a “monumental two-day celebration on the hill.” On Oct. 26 at 2 p.m., the church will host members and the public for a singing celebration called “We Sing Praises on the Hill.” On Oct. 27, Hendricks will lead a sermon at 11:30 a.m. and the Rev. Michael D. Page, pastor of Antioch Baptist Church in North Carolina, will lead a sermon at 2:30 p.m.
Hendricks said Page, a native of Roseland, has family connections to the church and is invited for the weekend to celebrate the anniversary.
“We are the church where everybody is somebody and you are not alone,” Hendricks said.
Erin Conway covers Nelson County for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5524.
