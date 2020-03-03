Moonshine is a 2 to 3-year-old domesticated short-haired white neutered male cat. If you’d like a loving cat with distinctive looks, Moonshine could be the boy for you. As well as sporting a snowy-colored coat, Moonshine dazzles with two different eye colors — one blue and one green. On top of his unique coloring, he’s friendly, curious and playful. When not hanging out with people and cats, you’ll find Moonshine exploring, purring as he walks. Stop by to meet this boy soon. With his good looks and personality, he won’t be here long.
