Apricot is a small domesticated short-haired orange tabby, neutered male, born around 2017. This friendly little boy with amber eyes loves to run around and explore his surroundings. If he discovers a crinkle toy during one of his adventures, he’ll likely bat it around as if it’s a football or pick it up and carry it around like a retriever. He’s friendly with cats, dogs and people, both young and old. If you pick him up, he’ll relax in your arms and purr while you run your fingers through his soft fur. Come meet Apricot and fall in love. He’s available for adoption now.
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
