Nelson cat of the week, Alfalfa

Alfalfa is a domesticated short-haired black, spayed female, about 2 years old. This little girl gets along with other four-legged animals, both dogs and cats. If you let her into a new room, she will explore every nook and cranny. Then she’s likely to walk up to you, look at you with her beautiful green eyes and rub up against you to say hello. If you run your fingers through her silky, soft fur, she’ll appreciate it. And if she’s finished exploring, she’ll be happy to sit in your lap. Can you give this little girl a home?
