Nelson cat of the week: Adele

Adele is a domesticated grey and white spayed female who recently turned 2 years old. She came to us as a stray, was very sick at the time and was treated for a urinary tract infection. Now Adele is spayed, received all of her vaccines and has recovered from her illness. She is a sweet, quiet girl who will greet you with a tiny meow. She enjoys being petted and will roll over and over with joy.
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
