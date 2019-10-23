Voters tried to get answers from candidates in the race for Nelson County Sheriff Monday night after months of seeing an array of accusations made on social media and other media platforms.
In the final candidate forum before the Nov. 5 elections, Nelson County voters got to hear from Nelson County Sheriff’s candidates Daniel Jones and Sheriff David Hill as well as candidates for the contested Nelson County Board of Supervisors South District seat and the Thomas Jefferson Soil and Water Conservation Board.
Ben Butler, president of the Home Builders Association, kicked off the meeting — hosted by the Nelson County Home Builders Association at the Rockfish Valley Community Center — just after 6 p.m. on Monday. Questions for candidates were submitted by the public and the home builders group.
Incumbent Independent Sheriff David Hill is running against challenger Republican Daniel Jones. Hill and Jones debated for about 75 minutes. Recently three former deputies accused Hill in Facebook posts of creating a toxic work environment and lacking leadership abilities necessary to be sheriff. Posts came from former Nelson County Sheriff’s Captain Robert New, and former Nelson County deputies Brian Sites and Theressa Brooks.
On Brooks’ Facebook page, she said issues began when she was sergeant for courthouse and courtroom security. According to an Aug. 8 post, “an event occurred with a deputy under my command.” Brooks said she reported the event, and many subsequent events to Major Larry Cindrick as well as New.
“The issue included direct insubordination by this deputy and evidence supported a category 1 violation of policy by the deputy under my command. When I discussed these events with Major Cindrick I was informed that I was right and that he would speak to the Sheriff about this event,” the Aug. 8 Facebook post said.
In the same post, Brooks said later, Hill called her into his office and told her he was doing away with her position.
“I was completely shocked and felt that I was being demoted for no reason and that there was no other action being taken against the deputy under my command. I felt Sheriff Hill Ignored [sic] all of the evidence and dismissed it without cause,” her Aug. 8 post said.
At the forum Monday, Hill said the different accusations are made because he won’t sweep things under a rug, he’s not a “good ol boy,” and that if those accusing him would allow him to release everything, he would.
“I assure you, you all would be proud of me. You would say, ‘that’s the guy I voted for the last go around.’ It’s easy to throw stones from a distance,” Hill said.
Hill went on to say he gave the public his word and he’s going to stick to it by being honest and holding people accountable, which garnered him applause from the audience.
Jones, a former Nelson County Sheriff’s Office deputy, said if similar accusations were made against him, he would be transparent. He said if just one former deputy alleged something against him, he wouldn’t spend too much time worrying about it. However, the sheer number of people alleging something against the current sheriff is cause for concern. Since March of 2019 eight individuals have reached out to The News & Advance to accuse Hill of creating a hostile work environment; most would not agree to being quoted and identified in the newspaper.
“When you have multiple deputies that come out and say something, there is an issue. That’s not normal,” Jones said.
Jones said the department has lost 24 deputies since Hill came into office, and not because of pay. Hill said high turnover rates in sheriff’s offices were a statewide issue. Numbers provided by Hill in February show 19 deputies left due to firing, retirement, or resignation between 2016 and 2018. At the forum, Hill said the department has lost three more so far this year. County Administrator Steve Carter said in August the sheriff’s office is budgeted for 26 deputies.
Other questions posed at the forum for both sheriffs candidates included how they define leadership, what they would do to get more deputies, monitoring Virginia 151, what they would do to improve relationships between law enforcement and the African American community, and would they support a gun ban — to which they both responded no.
The number of times officers transported inmates to and from the courthouse by the sheriff’s department in 2018, just over 900, came up during the debate as well. Hill said the high number of transports results in less deputies in the county. Jones said those numbers couldn’t possibly be that high. Jones said, based on court dates and other factors, the number of transports should be about half of what was reported.
Their debate ended with five-minute closing statements, during which Hill took questions from the audience.
“It has been a pleasure, it’s been a privilege for me to serve you all these past three years and 10 months. I would be honored to serve many more terms to come,” Hill said.
Jones said it’s obvious he and Hill have different leadership styles and agree to disagree on most things. Should he be elected he said he would help non-violent felons get jobs, implement retention programs within the department to keep deputies, and training programs for deputies.
Jones said without his challenge for the office, the creation of a K-9 unit and the hiring of additional school resource officers wouldn’t have happened. The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office hired a certified dual K-9 handler in August and hired four resource officers, one for each of the four public schools, the last of whom began in August.
“I have served for almost 20 years. I have bled for this country and community. I am a leader you want and need,” Jones said.
Incumbent Republican Larry Saunders on the Board of Supervisors faced off against challenger Democrat Robert “Skip” Barton Jr., answering questions from the public that included their stances on the pipeline, how they plan on attracting people to live in the community, about school funding, and how their experience in different aspects of their lives will help them represent the county and the South District. Saunders has been on the board for the past eight years. Both men have roots in the county and have called the South District home for decades.
Barton said during his time teaching in the county, he’s been called an idealist, but he said he believes he’s pragmatic. He taught at Nelson County High School for 31 years.
“I think working for the government is a pragmatic job, too. There are so many decisions to be made in terms of everything. You have to look at each decision in terms of cost and benefits. You have to listen to people and you have to work and then try to make the decision for this community,” Barton said.
Saunders said he’s served for the past eight years and is looking forward to another four.
“With the present board I have had the pleasure of serving with, we have brought jobs and kept taxes stabilized. That’s what I want to do for the next four years,” Saunders said.
Two of the four Thomas Jefferson Soil and Water Conservation Board contenders, challenger Bill Plyler and incumbent David Collins, discussed why they are choosing to run for the position. Mark Campbell, another incumbent, and Kelsey Cowger, a challenger, were absent. Two board seats are up for election.
Pam Campbell, commissioner of revenue, was the only uncontested candidate at the forum. Campbell explained her role as commissioner of revenue and the role of her office as a whole.
The election will be held Nov. 5.
Erin Conway covers Nelson County for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5524.
