During a June 9 public hearing on Nelson County’s budget, board of supervisor members primarily heard requests from the school system.
The county is looking at a budget of $36.9 million for fiscal year 2021, with many departments and agencies proposed set for level funding from fiscal year 2020. There are no changes in tax rates.
The proposed budget also does not include any across-the-board compensation increases for county employees other than some required benefit increases. The board was considering a 3% pay raise for employees but the measure was affected by the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
The two biggest parts of the budget include the General Operating Fund and the Nelson school division’s funding.
The county’s local contribution to the schools is about $15 million.
According to Director of Finance and Human Resources Candy McGarry, 95% of 2021 local real estate taxes support local education, including debt, or 68 cents out of every 72 cents in the real estate tax rate.
According to documents, the school division requested an operational funding increase of $851,926 and additionally provided a recurring capital cost needs list of $596,000 and an additional multiyear capital improvements needs list of approximately $5.3 million.
The proposed county budget currently includes operational funding at last year’s budget level of $14.9 million and $164,935 for the school’s nursing program for a total of $15 million.
The total school fund with included funding from the state and federal level as well as other funding is proposed at $26.8 million.
The current fiscal year’s school budget was approved at $27.5 million.
Superintendent Martha Eagle said she was appreciative Nelson County has invested in the future of young people, who are the future citizens of the area.
“That is needed and necessary and we all know that as we move forward,” she said. “Recent events show us just how important the schools are. It’s our job as educators to give kids a safe place to learn and explore, and as leaders of our community we must all value education.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she said this year will pose tremendous challenges to the school division and the board is having to redesign the landscape of education and knows there will be additional expenses for things like additional cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment.
“We’re having [to] make up and provide new instruction as well as take care of the social and emotional needs of students and how they cope with these changes,” she said.
She said there is a need for all employees of the division who make a difference in the lives of students.
“They impact students and the community and they will have unprecedented demands as we reopen and we need help to support them,” she said.
She asked the board to provide an additional $573,000 to help meet the school’s deficit.
Chairman Tommy Harvey thanked Eagle for all she and the school division do and said this year will be different for funding.
“Every year seems to be a tough year and we always get through it,” he said. “This year will be a little bit different.”
Ed McCann, a retired agriculture teacher and Future Farmers of America advisor at Nelson County High School, spoke during the public hearing and said he was disappointed to hear the schools decided this spring to no longer fund the position at Nelson Middle School.
“I’m here to advocate for our schools and for a particular program that’s a foundation of the agriculture education program,” he said.
He asked the board to consider moving money on a one-time basis from the contingency fund into the school’s instructional budget.
“After all, our agriculture and agriculture-related careers are the biggest employers in the county and state,” he said.
Jim Saunders, co-owner of Saunders Brothers Farm Market, also asked the board to support the program.
He said he knows because of the uncertainty caused by COVID-19, there has been reduced funding on the local and state side and he knows the schools will have to make cuts.
“I do hope that we make decisions that are strategic and we can continue to support programs that have done really well,” he said. “It’s more than cows, plows and sows, it’s about leadership, it’s about citizenship, it’s about public speaking, it’s about public skills, life skills and I urge everyone to support it,” he said.
The board is set to meet Thursday, June 18 to further deliberate and potentially approve the budget that takes effect July 1.
Reach Rachael Smith at (434) 385-5482.
