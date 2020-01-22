The Nelson County Board of Supervisors approved both an extended-stay campsite at Devils Backbone Brewing Company and a brewery during its meeting Jan. 14.
Devils Backbone in Roseland submitted a special use permit application to allow 47 wet RV sites — meaning they have a water and sewer hookup — and 10 future cabins to be extended-stay campgrounds. Travelers would be able to stay for up to 180 days.
On Dec. 18, the Nelson County Planning Commission voted 3-2 to recommend approval of the permit.
The campsite is located at 30 Three Ridges Lane in Roseland. Previously, campers at any campsite in the county were only allowed to stay for up to 30 days and there was no option for businesses to extend the time limit. The county recently added in extended stays for up to 180 days by special use permit in agriculturally zoned areas.
Devils Backbone Co-Founder Heidi Crandall said after the meeting she was thrilled with the board’s final decision to set in motion the 180-day ordinance.
“Providing additional lodging more than 30 days in our full RV slips is golden when the county is in a lodging deficit,” she said.”For business people and vacationers, they now have the flexibility with their length of stay to enjoy all the activities and businesses Nelson County has to offer without feeling rushed.”
She said people come from all over the world to experience the Blue Ridge Parkway, see the Appalachian Mountains and hike the Appalachian Trail.
“We already lost hundreds of [Appalachian Trail] Thru Hikers each year, so we’re happy to also have accommodations for the more casual camper or hiker, plus families,” she said.
East District Supervisor Jesse Rutherford said he didn’t have any issues with the request for 180 days.
“With 30 days you could pick it up and move it to the next lot so whether we did 180 or 30, I think 180, we’re doing it right, it gives it a little more parameters,” he said.
West District Supervisor David Parr said he has an RV and camps in areas in Tennessee and West Virginia and in his experience, most of the camp grounds he has visited where extended stay campers are, they tend to be well behaved.
“It’s their home for that period of time,” he said. “They’re there for work, they’re traveling around, they’re full time RVers that are setting up for vacation. They might go to Florida for the winter or whatever. I don’t have a problem with it whatsoever, I fully support it.”
Central District Supervisor Ernie Reed voted against the motion.
He later said that in the absence of an updated comprehensive plan, which is needed, the county does not have any direction or specific zoning for extended-stay campgrounds.
“Also many people in my district have contacted me on this issue and are concerned that an extended stay campground could become a haven for pipeline workers — and all the problems that may accompany them, especially adjacent to a brewery — in the event that the Atlantic Coast Pipeline should begin construction in the county.
No one spoke during either public hearing.
The board also approved a special use permit to Frederick Phillips to open a brewery inside an existing structure on land zoned Business (B-1). The future brewery will be located at 2188 Rockfish Valley Highway.
Phillips, the applicant, said his plan is to run a small operation out of the 1,200-square-foot portion of a building he owns on Rockfish Valley Highway, near where Basic Necessities is located. The area would house both the production and public side of his operation. The plan is to open a small brewery with around 12 bar stools, serve an anticipated 25 customers per day, and produce three five-gallon batches of beer at one time.
Phillips originally applied for a special use permit in 2015 and the site plan was reviewed in 2016. However, he requested a deferral while he coordinated the project and Dylan Bishop, director of planning and zoning, told the planning commission at its meeting in December the special use permit should be reviewed as a new application.
Bishop suggested the commissioners recommend approval with the condition that his project be contained in 1,200 total square feet and should he, or any future owner may wish to expand, they would need to re-apply.
Phillips had no issues with the condition, stating to the planning commission he had no plans to expand anytime soon.
The board of supervisors unanimously approved the request.
Rachael Smith covers local businesses and nonprofits. Reach her at (434) 385-5482.
