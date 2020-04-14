A blood drive is planned from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 22 at Nelson United Methodist Church.

In spite of the current conditions from COVID-19, blood donations remain a desperate need. Before donating eat a healthy meal, drink extra liquids and bring a driver’s license and two other forms of identification to the drive.

The church is located at 5239 Thomas Nelson Highway in Arrington.

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

