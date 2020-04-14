A blood drive is planned from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 22 at Nelson United Methodist Church.
In spite of the current conditions from COVID-19, blood donations remain a desperate need. Before donating eat a healthy meal, drink extra liquids and bring a driver’s license and two other forms of identification to the drive.
The church is located at 5239 Thomas Nelson Highway in Arrington.
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.