After years in the making, a Nellysford man is one step closer to seeing his dream of opening a brewery become a reality.
On Dec. 18, the Nelson County Planning Commission unanimously recommended approved a special use permit to open a brewery inside an existing structure on land zoned Business (B-1). The future brewery will be located at 2188 Rockfish Valley Highway pending approval of the Nelson County Board of Supervisors.
The board of supervisors will hear the request at its January meeting.
Frederick Phillips, the applicant, told the commissioners his plan is to run a small operation out of the 1,200-square-foot portion of a building he owns on Rockfish Valley Highway, near where Basic Necessities is located. The 1,200-square-foot area would house both the production and public side of his operation. The plan is to open a small brewery with around 12 bar stools, an anticipated 25 customers per day, and three five-gallon batches of beer at one time.
Phillips originally applied for a special use permit in 2015 and the site plan was reviewed in 2016. However, he requested a deferral while he coordinated the project and Dylan Bishop, director of planning and zoning, told the commissioners the special use permit should be reviewed as a new application.
Bishop suggested the commissioners recommend approval with the condition that his project be contained in 1,200 total square feet and should he, or any future owner may wish to expand, they would need to re-apply.
“As far as conditions go, the applicant indicated the proposed brewery operation will be extremely limited in scope and volume both in terms of patronage and production,” Bishop said. “However, if the special use permit application is proposed as is for a brewery any possible future expansion by any current or future owner would be permissible without limitation.”
Phillips had no issues with the condition, stating he had no plans to expand anytime soon.
“I’m all for seeing if I can make it with just 1,200 square feet before I go anywhere else,” Phillips said.
No one spoke during the public hearing.
Erin Conway covers Nelson County for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5524.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.