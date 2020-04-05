Emergency services across Nelson County are taking extra precautions in order to safely continue operations during the pandemic.
However, COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has hit some departments harder than others.
Chief of Wintergreen Fire and Rescue Curtis Sheets said the virus has affected almost every part of the agency’s operations. Even something as simple as having maintenance done on one of the ambulances can be a challenge, as they have to find the needed parts and a shop that’s open to make the fix.
Turnaround times for ambulances to come back into the county after dropping a patient off at a hospital have lengthened because of the added sanitizing and cleaning practices, which he said were necessary.
“Everybody is moving in slow gear to make sure we don’t make a mistake that will contaminate something that could have been avoided,” Sheets said of the extra precautions.
Other emergency services departments in Nelson County, like the Lovingston Fire Department and Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, also are taking extra precautions when it comes to sanitizing.
Nelson County Sheriff David Hill said in an email his deputies are encouraged to follow recommended guidelines by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and extra cleaning and sanitizing is taking place. He said deputies also are encouraged to use appropriate personal protective equipment, but he noted there has been a limited supply.
As an essential function of local government, work at the sheriff’s department continues on regardless of the pandemic. Deputies with the sheriff’s department have continued to answer calls that come into dispatchers, but Hill said if calls can be handled by phone, then deputies are recommended to do so.
If a call requires an in-person response, deputies are encouraged to practice social distancing and staff deputies also have continued to make arrests when warranted.
“With this in mind, we try to take every precaution possible, but sadly we’re still taking a risk of being exposed. Public safety and those in the medical field are currently on the front line,” Hill said via email.
Sheets said Wintergreen Rescue has responded to some calls already where the caller failed to pass along the information they had symptoms of COVID-19. He said EMS would have responded to the call regardless with no change in their response time, but because that information was not shared, emergency personnel were not ready when they arrived on scene.
“If we get into a bad situation and we were not protected, I could lose access to that crew for an extended period of time … it has a ripple effect really on everybody,” Sheets said.
Sheets said so far three of his staff have had to be quarantined as a way to minimize risk to the department. Of those three, two had been in contact with a patient who was “presumptive positive” and the third had a fever and a cough.
He said in an email they were quarantined awaiting test results and all three tested negative for the virus. All are now back on the job.
EMS personnel are equipped with gowns, masks and goggles to keep them safe when out in the field. Sheets said they would use the equipment on every call if that were possible, but must pick and choose based on the information they receive from dispatchers because of limited supplies.
Of all the resources his department needs, Sheets said the demand for masks is front and center as well as a need for more gowns. Wintergreen Fire and Rescue have received masks through donations, but the department currently is considering ways to properly disinfect and reuse supplies.
“It’s kind of ironic because if a paramedic had reused those supplies a month ago they would be facing disciplinary action, but now it’s going to become routine practice,” Sheets said.
Shortages of personal protective equipment aren’t the only challenge the Wintergreen department has had to try and get around.
As a result of the outbreak of COVID-19, some volunteer drivers who are in the high-risk age range have decided to take themselves out of rotation, a decision Sheets said he fully supports.
“Several of them have chosen to sit this out … which I fully support, but the way we have had to react to that is to hire more staff,” Sheets said.
Within its budget, Wintergreen was set to hire more staff members in the fourth quarter — starting in October — but they have had to accelerate the hiring process in order to fill those gaps.
“I think in the end that’s going to be a pretty key element to getting through this,” Sheets said of the early hires.
The department even has turned to an unlikely source to help fill its driver shortage. Sheets said they’ve trained snow plow drivers and other operators of heavy equipment in a crash course to become ambulance drivers.
So far they have trained seven drivers in the crash course, Sheets said.
The department has reviewed rules and regulations related to emergency driving, radio system, traffic flow and parking layouts at each of the four hospitals it transports to. Drivers also reviewed different medical equipment
Daniel Johnson, chief of the Lovingston Fire Department, said one of the bigger precautions his department is taking is putting one of its trucks in a “bubble” as he called it.
“We’ve tried to isolate one truck, so if we do ever run into a situation where we have contamination we still have one truck that is ready to go regardless. That way if something happens not everything is contaminated in one call,” he said.
Other than isolating an engine, Johnson said the department is taking all the prescribed safety precautions, including maintaining a 10-person limit at the station and shutting its doors to the general public — a practice other emergency services, like Wintergreen, has taken.
In addition to those measures, the Lovingston Fire Department has changed some of its protocols to minimize risk to the department.
For example, Johnson said before the virus, when the Lovingston department responded to a beeping fire alarm in a home, the entire crew would enter the structure and assess the situation. Now, whenever possible, they will send only a single person into the structure.
Unlike the volunteer shortage the Wintergreen Rescue Squad is facing, Johnson said the department, which is volunteer-based as well, has not had any issues so far with keeping volunteers.
He said if volunteers would rather not work during this time he would support that decision.
In spite of their struggles, however, Sheets said the community has stepped up to help out however it can.
“That is at the very top of my list of things that I enjoy working in the Nelson County community. The community does appreciate the work you’re doing and will work with you every step of the way, all you have to do is ask,” Sheets said.
Hill echoed Sheets’ sentiment.
“I must say during this difficult time, the county officials and county citizens have been great,” Hill said in an email. “We’re all on the same team, attempting to limit exposures, while being hopeful that those impacted recover soon.”
Nick Cropper covers Nelson County.
