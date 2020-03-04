As militias form across Virginia in response to the General Assembly’s push on gun regulations, Amherst and Nelson counties will see calls to muster unorganized militias March 7 and March 21, respectively.
The formation for the Nel-STAR Team/Militia, which is to take place at 10 a.m. at the intersection of Grape Lawn and Thomas Nelson Highway in Nelson County, will consist primarily of a registration for volunteers and call to formation for an inspection of arms, according to a flyer advertising the muster.
“All able-bodied Citizens dedicated to preserving our Rights and our Liberties and are concerned for the safety and well-being of our fellow Citizens, are being called to muster for the purpose of forming a dedicated Citizen’s Nel-STAR Team/Militia,” the flyer states.
According to the flyer, the Nel-STAR Team/Militia — also known as the “Sheepdogs” — is open to any citizen age 16 and older without “regard to race, sex, creed or religion.” Any person younger than 18 must attend with a parent or legal guardian or have written permission.
Outlined in Virginia state code, militias only can consist of those between the ages of 16 and 55.
Volunteers also must be able to carry a firearm under current state law and must not wear clothing that displays any racist or extremist symbols, flags or statements.
Nelson County resident Don Heres, who is coordinating the Nelson muster, said the purpose of the event later this month is to take stock of the interest and resources the Sheepdogs receive.
“The meeting on the 21st is just going to be a very quick assembly, pretty much to gather information,” Heres said. “The day is just simply going to be to gather resources and see what we’ve got. There’s going to be no target practice ... any of that type of stuff.”
He said once the muster is complete, they will decide how best to move forward in terms of future training and events.
“Everything is all preliminary. We’re not really started yet. It’s a citizens’ group and the citizens will decide what we do, what we’re called, all those things,” Heres said.
He added a leadership team will be formed as quickly as they can take stock of resources and personnel.
In addition to protecting Second Amendment rights, Heres said he wants the future militia to serve as a resource for the county. He added the idea to serve as a resource to the community aligns with what has already been proposed in Nelson County and with what other militias in Virginia are doing.
“We have to be something that proves that the militia’s got worth in general, everyday life,” Heres said.
Heres said while he has received some feedback about the event, he has “no idea” what the turnout will be like.
According to a flyer, all rifles presented for the inspection of arms must be unloaded and magazines removed.
Nelson County Sheriff David Hill did not respond to messages seeking comment about the event.
In Amherst County, officials are aware of the March 7 muster planned to take place at 1 p.m. on the grounds of the Coolwell Recreation Center and do not foresee any public safety concerns, according to an email from County Administrator Dean Rodgers and a phone interview with Sheriff E.W. Viar.
Michael Routon, a U.S. Air Force veteran, is organizing the Amherst County militia muster to gauge interest among county residents before asking supervisors to approve a resolution in support of a county militia.
Routon said he is expecting a turnout of anywhere from 100 to 200 people. He said he also wants to be able to show the Amherst County militia is an asset to the county before taking a resolution to supervisors.
Viar said his deputies would not have a presence at the event in their capacity as law enforcement officers monitoring security. He said residents should be cautious while driving through the road near the center but otherwise are not urged to avoid the area.
“I don’t see it being trouble,” Viar said, adding similar events throughout Virginia haven’t caused any previous issues.
He has said publicly he fully supports the Second Amendment and residents’ rights to bear firearms. “That’s a God-given right to do it,” he said of the militia event planned for Saturday in Amherst.
The Nelson County Board of Supervisors received a proposed resolution for the formation of the unorganized militia during its regular meeting in February. The board took no action on the resolution and three out of five board members said they had no intention of backing it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.