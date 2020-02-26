As renovations at the Nelson Memorial Library march toward their scheduled June completion date, the library is planning to introduce a new fundraising effort to help meet its budgetary needs.
According to Nelson Memorial Library Branch Manager Susan Huffman, the library currently is working to raise $500,000, an amount she said is more than adequate to cover the costs of outfitting the library. This includes computer systems and media packages — which she described as large screen monitors with quality sound and hook ups for laptops or other devices. She added any leftover money could be used to purchase new books as well.
“We want people in Nelson County to have a state-of-the-art library,” Huffman said.
In order to meet their goal, Huffman said the library is planning to start a new fundraiser, a memorial walkway in what will be the library’s new garden. She added the library hopes to raise at least $5,000 with the memorial walkway.
Yulita Ellis, branch specialist and young adult program coordinator, said Nelson Memorial Library is planning to install another garden on the backside of the extension in order to replace the one it had to remove because of construction.
To go with the new garden, the library will have a walkway made of engraved bricks.
Ellis said the library has partnered with That’s My Brick! for the project. Each brick will allow for three lines of text with up to 18 characters on each line.
Ellis said the library will be asking for $50 per brick. She added once library officials have made their choice in color to most accurately match the brick being used on the extension, That’s My Brick! will set up the website and marketing where people can purchase their bricks. She said staff hopes to start promoting and selling bricks in the beginning of March.
She said another obstacle the library must complete before beginning the project is sourcing local, plain bricks that will fill out the rest of the walkway.
“What’s keeping us from getting started right now is sourcing a plain brick.” Ellis said. She added the costs would be substantially more to get the bricks through the company rather than sourcing them locally.
Ellis said the idea of a memorial walkway fit right in with the history of the library itself. She said the library originally was built as a memorial to the flood victims of Hurricane Camille and to have a memorial walkway would be a great fit with the building’s history.
“The library was built as a memorial to the flood victims of Hurricane Camille and so … we thought if we’re a memorial library, ‘Why not have a memorial walkway in our garden that patrons can dedicate to family members?’ So that’s why we thought doing commemorative or memorialized bricks fit right into our plan for the garden and [to] help us raise some more money.”
Ellis said the initial goal would be to try and raise enough money to have 200 engraved bricks in the walkway. She added the walkway, which is currently planned to be 35 feet, could be expanded in the future.
In other news:
According to Huffman, the main building will close the first week of March for renovations and a new space she described as a “pop-up library” will open in its place March 9.
The pop-up library will exist in the space connecting the current building to the expansion which is currently under construction. Huffman said they will section off the area with shelving to separate the two spaces.
She added the smaller space will be in use until the library finishes its renovations in June. The portion of the library currently under renovation will be used as storage during this time as well.
While the services the pop-up library can fulfill are limited, Huffman said it still will offer many of the services the library offers now.
She said patrons still will have access to high-demand books, daily magazines and newspapers, as well to computers and printing and other resources.
“We can do some necessary but minimal services from [March 9] until the time that they’re finished with both buildings,” she said.
The building is slated for completion in June.
