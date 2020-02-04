A Lovingston garage was destroyed by fire Monday.
The Lovingston Volunteer Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire with flames spreading to the nearby woods in the early-morning hours Monday, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.
Firefighters first were dispatched to the scene at approximately 5:07 a.m. The first unit to arrive on scene found a garage to be "fully engulfed and several spot fires sparked in the wood line," the post stated.
According to the post, emergency personnel worked to contain the brush fires from spreading further, while other personnel worked to extinguish the blaze in the garage.
The fire was brought under control at approximately 7:13 a.m.
There were no injuries as a result of the fire. The Piney River Fire, Faber Fire, Gladstone Fire, Rockfish Valley Fire, Wintergreen Fire & Rescue, Amherst Fire, Monelison Fire, Nelson EMS and Nelson County Sheriff Office all responded to the scene.
