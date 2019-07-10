Despite predicted thunderstorms, the weather held out and Nelson County residents were able to enjoy some sunshine while celebrating Independence Day in Lovingston last week.
The annual Fourth of July event in Lovingston this year included the parade, food vendors, ruritan clubs and the Lovingston Volunteer Fire Department selling an array of festival food.
On June 27, Ray Uttaro, of the Lovingston Volunteer Fire Department, said the parade has been a tradition in Nelson for years, but three years ago the Lovingston Volunteer Fire Department partnered with the Nelson County Parks and Recreation Department to keep it going.
“When we took it on we only had 30 days to get it together. We worked very hard and brought it back to Lovingston. This year we had about [two] months to prepare,” Uttaro said in an email.
The recreation department takes care of all the trophies, permits, and marketing, while Uttaro and Derek Kidd, also from the fire department, work with a committee on the parade logistics and event management. This year the recreation department gave the fire department small American flags and red, white, and blue beads to hand to the crowd.
This year, 38 entries were in the parade and Uttaro said the festivities kicked off at noon, with Santa Claus making a special appearance for kids to sit on his lap and take photos.