Meghan Love, a registered nurse, swabs a patient at a COVID-19 testing site at the Lovingston Fire Department in Nelson County on Friday, May 29, 2020.

 Taylor Irby

The Thomas Jefferson Health District will host free drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Nelson County at the Gladstone Volunteer Rescue Squad on Monday, June 15. 

Testing from 10 a.m. to noon June 15 is available for anyone ages 18 and older that schedules an appointment in advance. People can schedule an appointment by calling (434) 972-6261 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 11 or Friday, June 12. 

TJHD, which includes Nelson County, is offering testing by nasal swab and will not offering antibody testing. More testing site information is online at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/thomas-jefferson/covid-19-testing-sites/.

The Gladstone Volunteer Rescue Squad is located at 8786 Richmond Highway in Gladstone. 

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

