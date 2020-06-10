The Thomas Jefferson Health District will host free drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Nelson County at the Gladstone Volunteer Rescue Squad on Monday, June 15.
Testing from 10 a.m. to noon June 15 is available for anyone ages 18 and older that schedules an appointment in advance. People can schedule an appointment by calling (434) 972-6261 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 11 or Friday, June 12.
TJHD, which includes Nelson County, is offering testing by nasal swab and will not offering antibody testing. More testing site information is online at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/thomas-jefferson/covid-19-testing-sites/.
The Gladstone Volunteer Rescue Squad is located at 8786 Richmond Highway in Gladstone.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.