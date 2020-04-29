Nelson County High School’s stadium was lit the night of April 20 in a show of solidarity with the seniors whose graduation festivities are in limbo because of the coronavirus pandemic.
At 8:20 p.m. — 20:20 in military time, a reference to the graduating class of 2020 — that night, Nelson school officials turned on the lights at the football field for 20 minutes and 20 seconds. According to a post made on the high school’s Instagram account, the “light up the stadium” event recognized not only graduates, but all students in grades K-12 and spring-sport student athletes, as well as workers on the front line who are helping to keep communities and the country running.
Since schools were closed March 13, bringing an unexpected, abrupt end to the school year in a normal sense, students have coped with missing out on spring sports and a variety of high school functions.
Brice Wilson, a senior at NCHS, said he was shocked when he heard the news that he wouldn’t return to school for the remainder of his senior year.
“I never thought it would get to the point where schools and the world would be shut down,” he said.
Wilson plays basketball, football and competes in track. He is a member of the Blue Ridge Virtual Governor’s School and is involved in a couple other extra curricular activities.
He said he never could have envisioned his senior year going this way. He had high hopes for track season, with the triple jump being his main event.
“I got to finish out my football and basketball season. Nothing got taken away from me in basketball,” Wilson said. “Track season, I really thought this would be the year where we could really compete and do some great things.”
He also was planning on finishing the year strong academically and he was looking forward to walking across the stage with the rest of the seniors.
However, Wilson said he is staying optimistic. While he’s missing out on the rest of his year, track season and prom, among other milestones, he knows that he is going to graduate regardless and he is looking forward to beginning college at Hampden-Sydney College.
“At the end of the day, I’ll be able to see all my seniors one more time. Whenever it happens I know I’ll be able to see them one more time,” Wilson said.
On top of the missed milestones, Wilson’s transition from the classroom to at-home learning has been a difficult one, but he’s glad to have to take on more responsibility in facilitating his own education.
The coronavirus and subsequent school closure forces him to work on his study habits outside of the classroom, a skill he’ll need to practice for when he starts at Hampden-Sydney.
NCHS senior Houston Carter was in a similar state of mind when he learned the schools were closed.
“It was a shock. I didn’t have any emotions. I didn’t know how to act,” Carter said.
He was looking forward to spending the last few months with his friends and experiencing those missed milestones before he and his friends left for the next chapter in their lives.
Carter plays soccer and basketball at the high school and he won’t be able to finish out the soccer season along with many of the friends he’s played with since he was a child.
The coronavirus also has affected Carter’s choice in colleges. He said he was considering five different schools and was going to play basketball for whichever school he ended up attending.
However, without being able to go visit schools and effectively learn more about the basketball programs at each school, he’s now shifted his decision to a school he feels like will be the better choice academically.
“I can’t really go down to see schools or anything so I’d much rather play my cards right and get my education,” Carter said.
Nelson County Public Schools officials have noted while some high school functions have been canceled, the division still intends to hold a graduation ceremony whenever it becomes safe to do so. What shape it will take and when it will take place is uncertain.
“We will have one, most definitely, as soon as we can. It’s that milestone,” Superintendent Martha Eagle said of graduation.
