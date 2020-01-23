Library

Construction crews work on the Nelson Memorial Library expansion on Dec. 18, 2019

 Photos By Erin Conway/Nelson County Times

Did you know the greatest amount of brain growth occurs between birth and age five?

Help build a reader and join the “1000 Books before Kindergarten” challenge by stopping by any JMRL branch to pick up your first sheet that goes toward reading 1000 books to your child.

After 50 books are checked off the sheet, bring it in to receive a folder and officially register for the program.

After 1000 books, you’ll receive a certificate and a free book!

Visit jmrl.org for more information on how to get started.

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library: Nelson Memorial Library

P.O. Box 321 | Lovingston, Virginia 22949 | (434).263.5904 | FAX (434).263.5988 | nelson@jmrl.org

