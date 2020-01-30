Same Page provides residents with the opportunity to read and discuss a single book within their community by an author appearing at the Virginia Festival of the Book.
The Jefferson-Madison Regional Library invites all book lovers to participate in this exciting program that will be held throughout the month of March 2020.
Join your neighbors in exploring the themes of Jacqueline Woodson’s Brown Girl Dreaming, including touching and powerful poems about her childhood and growing awareness about the Civil Rights movement.
On Wednesday, March 18 at 6pm, the community also has a chance to meet author Jacqueline Woodson at PVCC’s Dickinson Theater.
Same Page is generously funded by the Friends of JMRL, and supported by the Art and Jane Hess Fund of the Library Endowment and the VA Festival of the Book.
For more information about Same Page events and book clubs, visit jmrl.org/samepage.
Jefferson-Madison Regional Library: Nelson Memorial Library
P.O. Box 321 | Lovingston, Virginia 22949 | 434.263.5904 | FAX 434.263.5988 | nelson@jmrl.org
